Francis L. "Frank" Shiner, 84, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 28, 1936, in Warren, Pa., he was a son of the late Francis P. and Ruth Ann (Palmer) Shiner. Frank was employed by Consol Energy as a coal miner in the Emilie Mine and the Shelocta Power Plant for 22 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the United Mine Works Local 1412. Additional memberships include the Vandergrift, Fort Hand, Nowrytown and Parks Township Sportsmen's Clubs. Frank enjoyed hunting, target shooting and playing cards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Shiner; and a sister, Judith M. Shiner. Frank is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda L. (Marsili) Shiner; sons, Randy (Irene) Shiner, of Dayton, Pa., Jon Shiner, of Pittsburgh, and Mark Shiner, of Oakland, Calif.; brother, Geoffrey P. (Sandy) Shiner, of Villa Rica, Ga.; sisters, Patricia Lundgren, of Butler, Nancy (William) Heilman, of Ford City, and Marlene (Richard) Wyrick, of West Leechburg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and his devoted chihuahua, Buddy. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, and Father Michael Sciberras as celebrants. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
