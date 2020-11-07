1/1
Francis M. Leeger Jr.
1935 - 2020
Francis Marion Leeger Jr., 85, formerly of Arnold, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. He was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Freeport, son of the late Francis Marion and Leah Alberta (Swartz) Leeger Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marrianne (Schantz) Leeger, who died in 2018. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Dolores Leeger in 2015; a brother, Rodney Leeger; and two sisters, Marian Mitcheltree and Leah Rhine. He was proud of his service in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his grandson, Lou (Jennifer) Palumbo, of Sarver; and a granddaughter, Sarah Palumbo, of Arnold; four great-grandchildren, Carmen Palumbo, Kensington Palumbo, Saraiah Storrs and NaRiah Storrs; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. Burial and services are private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.
