Francis M. "Mark" McCool, 74, of Gilpin Township, formerly of St. Cloud, Fla., passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in his home. Born Oct. 3, 1945, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Francis H. McCool and Florence (Kunkle) McCool DeWitt. Mark was a 1963 graduate of Har-Brack High School and lived in Gilpin Township for the past 14 years. He retired April 12, 1990, as a master sergeant, proudly serving our country with the Air Force for 21 years. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was skilled in cross stitch, winning several awards at local events. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his stepfather, Karl DeWitt, and a brother, Skip DeWitt. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gail "Andi" (Moran) McCool, of Gilpin Township; his children, Amy (Greg) McCleery, Melissa (Del) Walker, Jennifer (David Naple) James and Matthew (Sandra) McCool; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Carol) DeWitt, Barbara (Ken) Hummel and Lori (Ed) Wasilowski; brother-in-law, David Moran; sister-in-law, Patty (Matthew) Dancho; his best friend, Jack "Dempsey" Trzeiak; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Abbie and Molly. At Mark's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Leechburg. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of CURRAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Contributions may be made in Mark's memory to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656; or Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.