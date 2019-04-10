Home

Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Francis W. Thimons


Francis W. Thimons Obituary
Francis W. "Frank" Thimons, 72, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Harrison Township, to the late Frank and Marie Schaffer Thimons. Frank was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and served in the Navy during the Vietnam era. He was a cab driver for New Ken Taxi and was also a delivery driver for Perry Di Pizza Man. In his earlier years, Mr. Thimons found enjoyment in bowling and bowled several 300 games. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Shirley L. Thimons; son, Timothy Thimons; stepson, Tim Wilks; grandchildren, Stephanie and Spencer; sister, Pat (Tom) Berringer; and nieces and nephews, Marie Ricksgers, Deborah Burish, Rebecca Naycock, Raymond Burk and Stuart Burk. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
