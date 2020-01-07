|
Frank Bozzarelli, 90, of Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, in Monroeville. He was born Tuesday, March 5, 1929, in Edmon, Pa., the son of the late Andrea' and Maria G. Giugno Bozzarelli. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, swimming, gardening and cooking spaghetti on Sundays. His favorite pastime was dancing. He was a very hardworking, disciplined man who loved his family very much. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janet E. Wilson Bozzarelli; his children, Kathleen Gemza and her husband, Paul, of Allegheny Township, Frank W. Bozzarelli and his wife, Anita, of St. Augustine, Fla., Donna L. Lee and her husband, LiYoung, of Chicago, Ill., and Denise A. Lee and her husband, Lilin, of Chicago, Ill.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Lou Bozzarelli and his wife, Jean, of West Vandergrift, and his sister, Florence Rebyanski, of Apollo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Andrew Bozzarelli, and five sisters, Silvia California, Sarah Klazon, Amelia Campbell, Jenny Babyak and Mary Buck.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Neal Galley, officiating. Interment is private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020