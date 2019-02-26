Frank C. "Spud" Williams Sr., 89, of Buffalo Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, peacefully at Orion Assisted Living in Allison Park. Frank was born April 17, 1929, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Hazel (George) and Robert T. Williams. Frank was the widower of Marietta L. (Russo) Williams, who passed in 2015. Frank served in the Army during the Korean War. After his service to his country, Frank came home and took a maintenance position with General Services Administration in the Federal Building in Pittsburgh. Frank was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Natrona Heights. Spud enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and spending time with his friends and family. He always enjoyed going on get-away weekend trips with his wife. Frank is survived by his three sons, Frank C. and Mindy Williams Jr., of South Buffalo Township, Keith and Tammy Williams, of Chicora, and David and Janice Williams, of Gilpin Township; his daughter, Denise and Mike Miller, of Gilpin Township; his ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, George Williams, of Oakmont; and his sister, Jane Hasson, of Mt .Pleasant.

At Frank's request, there will no public visitation; and a private family burial service with military honors will be held at Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary