Frank E. "Mississippi Weed" Heckman Jr., 72, of East Vandergrift, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the VA Hospital, Oakland. Born Dec. 30, 1946, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Frank and Marry Simmers Heckman Sr. A veteran of the Army, having served during the Vietnam War, Frank had been employed by Wean United Engineering and Foundry in Vandergrift and had also been a bartender at the East Vandergrift Slovak Club. Frank had been a member of numerous clubs in the area. He was a member of the Hutch and Bunner Flintlockers Club, and he enjoyed fishing and shooting pool. Survivors include his brother, David Heckman, of Panama City Beach, Fla.; along with numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Heckman; and a sister, Joanne Phillips.

A time of gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in the East Vandergrift Slovak Club Social Hall. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

