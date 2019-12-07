|
Frank G. Forbes, 69, of Springdale, formerly of Tarentum, passed away at home Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, after a lingering illness with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Richmond, Va., to the late Palmer B. and Betty M. (Richard) Forbes Sr. He was a desk sergeant/dispatcher for Tarentum Borough for 36 years and was also a part-time locksmith in the Allegheny Valley. Frank was of the Baptist faith and a member of the CPU Computer Club in Tarentum. He graduated from Highlands High School and had been a Springdale councilman since 2013. Frank enjoyed photography, collecting trains and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Gerri L. (Walker) Forbes; his stepchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Pelegrinelli, of Lower Burrell, Lisa (Zak) Brown, of Rostraver Township, and Michele (Edward) Hetrick, of Springdale; and five grandchildren, Austin, Autumn, Aydin, Alyssa and Sophia. Also surviving are his siblings, June (Charles) Brestensky Sr., Cleona and Palmer B. (Barbara) Forbes Jr., of Pottstown; nephews, Charles T. (Cathy) Brestensky Jr., of Harrisburg, and Robert (Abby) Brestensky, of Lancaster; and a great-niece, Anna Brestensky.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with Pastor Mike Brownfield, of Crosspoint Church, officiating. Burial will be in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
