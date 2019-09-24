Home

Frank G. Mitcheltree Obituary
Frank G. "Mitch" Mitcheltree, 73, of Natrona Heights, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He was a longtime companion of Judy Granville. He is survived by Barbara (Vokes) Beere and was father of Vicky Mae Rochna; brother of Eddie (Jody) Piroch and the late David, Jim, Doris Stuchell, Mary, Nancy and Phyllis; and son of the late Francis and Lois Mitcheltree. Mitch proudly served his country as a Marine. He also leaves behind his cat, Buttercup, and was predeceased by Smokers.
Funeral is private. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
