Frank G. "Mitch" Mitcheltree, 73, of Natrona Heights, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He was a longtime companion of Judy Granville. He is survived by Barbara (Vokes) Beere and was father of Vicky Mae Rochna; brother of Eddie (Jody) Piroch and the late David, Jim, Doris Stuchell, Mary, Nancy and Phyllis; and son of the late Francis and Lois Mitcheltree. Mitch proudly served his country as a Marine. He also leaves behind his cat, Buttercup, and was predeceased by Smokers.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019