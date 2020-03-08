Home

Frank J. Angell

Frank J. Angell Obituary
Frank J. Angell passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lillian (Morack); devoted father of Susanne Angell (Joe Delgado) and John Angell; loving grandfather of Joshua Kocsis; and son of the late Frank and Martha (Pergalske). Frank was born in Uniontown, served in the Army, graduated from Cleveland State University and was retired from LTV Steel. He is survived by two sisters, Violet Gentile, of Arnold, and Martina Potts, of Springdale. Also surviving are cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Contributions may be made to St. Francis DeSales Church, 3434 George Ave., Parma, OH 44134, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his memory at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Interment with full military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at RIPEPI FUNERAL HOME, 5762 Pearl Road, Parma, Ohio.
