Frank J. DiDonato Sr.
Frank J. DiDonato Sr., 88, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was a son of the late Jay and Elizabeth (Roskovics) DiDonato. In 1972, he started his business, SIS Inc. He sold his business in 2009 but stayed on as a consultant until his passing. Frank was a wonderful husband, Dad, grandfather and friend. He loved music, playing golf, and especially singing in the church choir. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Yeager) DiDonato, of Lower Burrell; father of Frank J. (Mary Beth) DiDonato, of Ohio, William E. DiDonato, of New Kensington, Gina (Michael) Bordonaro, of New Kensington, Cynthia Harvey, of New Kensington, and Robert J. (Tracey) Yeager, of Allegheny Township; and his 11 grandchildren, Michael, Francesca, Isabella, Sofia, Anthony, Aleigha, Christopher, Portia, Tricia, Tiffany and Alexander; and three great-grandchildren, Deziray, Trinity and Christopher, in addition to many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane G. DiDonato; his brother, Emery DiDonato; and two granddaughters, Christina Marie Bordonaro and Brooklyn Hays. Family and close friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Mary's Church. We are adhering to CDC guidelines and masks are to be worn at all times. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
SEP
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 18, 2020
My thoughts and Condolences go out to everyone. Good memories with the Family. Was lucky to see Frank last August while visiting Pa. R.I.P.
Tom Doutt
Friend
