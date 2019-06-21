Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank J. Furko Obituary
Frank J. Furko, 85, of East Oakmont, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Oakmont, to the late James T. and Rose Zalar Furko. He farmed for many years with his parents and his brother, Donald, on the family farm, where Frank still lived. Frank also worked at his father's store for many years, the former Hunter Brothers in Oakmont. He served in the Army during the Korean War, from 1956 until 1958. Frank served on the Plum Hall of Fame Committee and was a lineman for Plum High School for many years. He played in his polka band for more than 15 years and was well known throughout the area. His famous Pudgie Wudgie Cat could be seen with Frank everywhere he went, and now Pudgie is in the Sports Museum in Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Furko. Frank thanks all of his friends who stood by him for many years.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Blessing service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be next to his parents at Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum.
Memorials may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. .
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 21 to June 23, 2019
