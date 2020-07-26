1/1
Frank J. Klukaszewski
1929 - 2020
Frank J. Klukaszewski, 91, of Cabot, formerly of Upper Burrell, died Sunday July 19, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born June 4, 1929, in West Natrona, to the late Michael and Stella Malicki Klukaszewski, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Klukaszewski was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Lower Burrell American Legion 868 and the Lower Burrell VFW Post 92. He was also a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. He worked as an insurance salesman for Prudential Insurance Co. for 25 years and enjoyed raising grand champion show rabbits, carpentry, projects around the house, spending time with his family and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pirates. He and his late wife were active with Catholic Charities and fostered nine children. He is survived by his children, Mary Anne (John) Grabowski, Michael E. (Laura) Klukaszewski, Frank W. (Lisa) Klukaszewski, Kathy (Todd) Goodermuth, Laura M. (Robert) Watmuff, Joan E. (Bruce) McCallum, Patricia A. (Joseph) Remetz and Larry M. (Renea) Klukaszewski; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Pauline Klukaszewski, of Cabot. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anne. E. Vasilcik; two brothers, Jacob and John Klukaszewski; and sister, Frances Holacik. Private visitation, Christian funeral Mass and burial with military honors by Vandergrift Honor Guard and the Navy in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations made in his name to Try Life Center, https://trylife.center/. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
