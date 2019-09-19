|
Dr. Frank J. Mottola, 98, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, McCandless, Pa. Born May 4, 1921, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Angelo and Maria (Parchitelli) Mottola. Frank was a graduate of Vandergrift High School, and 1950 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He proudly served our country with the Army during World War II. Frank was a self-employed optometrist in Vandergrift and, after 60 years of practice, retired in 2009. He was a parishioner of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, member of Vandergrift Lions Club, Sons of Italy, VFW, Bari Club and founding member of Festa Italiana di Vandergrift. Frank was an avid golfer, loved his family, grandchildren and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. (Maietta) Mottola, who passed away July 1, 2018; and his brother, Joseph Mottola. Frank is survived by his sons, Frank (Sally) Mottola, of New Milford, N.J., Dennis (Patti) Mottola, of Spring, Texas, Robert (Cheryl) Mottola, of Hamburg, N.Y., and Michael (Janis) Mottola, of Gibsonia; grandchildren, Marisol, Ross, Daniel (Brittany), Matthew, Nicole, Jennifer, Brandon, Mark, Stephen and Marissa Mottola; sister, Nancy Mottola; and many relatives across the U.S. and Italy.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers of transfer will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Private entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019