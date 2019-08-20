|
Frank J. Polczynski, 92, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. He was born July 27, 1927, to the late Albert and Lottie Helmininak Polczynski, and has been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from Natrona in 1950. Mr. Polczynski was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. He was an Army veteran and served in Korea. He was a member of the VFW Post 92, Lower Burrell. He was a self-employed contractor, working in carpentry, masonry and cabinet installation. A skilled carpenter, he built his own home as well as other homes in the area. He enjoyed hunting, especially archery as well as gardening, landscaping, making candy for the holidays, woodworking and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Anita (Richard) Comer, of New Kensington; two grandchildren, Matthew Comer and Maria (Daniel) Ritchie; great-granddaughter, Amelia Ritchie; three sisters, Theresa (Walter) Weleski, of Natrona Heights, Frances Rajski, of Lower Burrell, and Elizabeth Bosshart. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary T. Kowalski Polczynski; three brothers, Thaddeus, Sylvester and Leonard Polczynski; and stepmother, Elizabeth Polczynski.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, New Kensington. Burial with military honors by the Army will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. VFW Post 92 will conduct services at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019