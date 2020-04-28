|
Frank Kulikowski, who for more than 45 years, accepted, fought valiantly and finally succumbed to a relentless, discouraging disease, died Friday, April 17, 2020. When Frank was in your presence, two things stood out: his brilliant blue eyes and his ability to magnetize those around him with his infectious laugh, outrageously funny stories, strong faith and zest for life. That life was taken from him, dimming the lights on the stage he deserved. By his side on this journey were Cynthia, his wife, and son, Brendon (Katie, Ethan grandchild). His brother Thomas (Kathryn), sister Florence and numerous loving family and friends will miss him dearly. His parents, Zygmunt and Helen, preceded him in death. We profoundly thank all who helped keep our precious Frank cared for and loved. A private memorial ceremony will be held in the future. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. Donations can be made in Frank's name to feedingamerica.org or local food banks in this time of need.