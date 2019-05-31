Frank L. Rose, 79, of Brackenridge, passed away at home Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after being ill a number of years. He was born July 11, 1939, in Acmetonia, to the late Joseph and Mary Rose. Frank lived most of his life in Tarentum, where he was a laborer in a local cemetery. He was of the Protestant faith and a former fireman for Harmar Township. Survivors include his children, Mary E. Rose, of Brackenridge, Stacy L. Rose, of Fenelton, and Franklin G. Rose, of Brackenridge; grandchildren, Keirria, Justin, Austin, Nicholas, Joshua, Nakia and Mae Lynn Rose; and great-grandchildren, Hayden Jack Rose and Havannah Jack Rose. Also surviving are his siblings, Raymond Rose, of Brackenridge, David (Dixie) Rose, of Apollo, William Rose, of Hershey, Mary (James) Gill, of Oregon, and Norma Wertz, of Montana. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella M. (Cochran) Rose, in 2010, and his brothers, Joseph, Edward and James Rose.

All services for Mr. Rose will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.

Visit: www.dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 31, 2019