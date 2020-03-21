Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Frank Maudhuit Jr.


1944 - 2020
Frank Maudhuit Jr., 76, of Creighton, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born March 13, 1944, in Natrona Heights, to the late Frank and Anna Homer Maudhuit Sr. Frank served his country during the Vietnam War, serving in the Navy. He worked as a bus driver for the Port Authority of Allegheny County. Frank is survived by his sister, Patricia (Donald) Mitchell, of McAllen, Texas; and by his niece, Jayme Maudhuit, of Natrona Heights. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald A. Maudhuit. Funeral services will be private and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
