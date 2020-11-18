Rev. Frank Neal Galley, 57, of Avonmore, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Born March 6, 1963, in Mt. Pleasant, Neal was a pastor of Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, where he served for 15 years and was a prior pastor of Derry Presbyterian Church for 10 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Amy (Brown) Galley; a devoted father to Jenna Galley and Sara Kunkle (Curt); and Pap-Pap to Charlotte Kunkle. Neal had a heart for serving people and served as president for many years on KAAC (Kiski Area Association of Churches), was the chief organizer of the Vandergrift Food Bank, held baccalaureate services at Kiski Area High School, was involved in the United In The Community celebration, was the moderator of the Synod for the Redstone Presbytery, he was instrumental in running the Fifth Quarter for 10 years, and many other areas of the local church and community. Neal had a passion for woodworking and building things with his hands. A farm boy at heart, he was never one to shy away from hard work. It was just as normal to see him on his tractor as it was to see him in his office. Neal was a great and loving man. He always put other people before himself and we will miss him beyond measure. Our hearts will be saddened for a long time, but we know that we will see him again in Heaven. Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret (Hough) Galley; and his brother, Charles "Les" Galley. He is survived by his siblings, Mark (Laurie) Galley, Donald Galley, Sharon (Jim) Fish and Linda (Chuck) Moser; his sister-in-law, Brigit Galley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639. Services will be for close family and friends only at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Todd Ruggles. Covid-19 precautions will be in place. The service will be live streamed and can be found on Vandergrift Presbyterian Church's Facebook page, as well as the KAAC Facebook page.



