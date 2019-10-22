Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Parish
125 Park Road
Gilpin Township, PA
View Map
Frank R. Klanica


1930 - 2019
Frank R. Klanica Obituary
Frank R. Klanica, 88, of West Leechburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh in the company of family. A son of the late Joseph A. Klanica and Cecelia (Polacek) Klanica, he was born Nov. 5, 1930, in New Kensington. Frank graduated from Leechburg Area High School and lived on Fourth Street in West Leechburg his entire life. He was retired from ATI with 42 years of service as an iron worker. Frank served in the Navy aboard the USS Briareus during the Korean War. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. He truly missed his beloved wife of 40 years, Josephine (Visnovsky) Klanica, who passed away in 1996. Frank loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was honored to be called G-Pap by his great-grandchildren. He had many hobbies that included woodworking, fishing, hunting, gardening and sitting up on the farm on a warm afternoon eating a Dilly bar from Dairy Queen. He loved growing potatoes on the farm and always had a friendly competition with his brother on who could grow the biggest spud. Every Wednesday, he enjoyed breakfast at the Bonfire with his retired co-workers. Survivors include his two sons, Frank Klanica (Marylin), of Level Green, and James Klanica, of West Leechburg; five grandchildren, Ann Titchner (Mike), Daniel Klanica, Marian Barbosa (Matt), Kate Klanica and Sarah Wetzel (Ben); two great-grandchildren, Madison and Hudson Wetzel; a brother, Phillip Klanica, of West Leechburg; and a sister, Mary Carlisi, of Lower Burrell. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Joseph, Steve, John, Adam, Andy, Martin and Rudolph Klanica; and a sister, Ann Marcinek.
Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township, with military rites conducted by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.
Condolences to the Klanica family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
