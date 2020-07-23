Frank S. Salego III, 90, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Braeburn, the son of the late Frank and Mary Salego. He served as a medic in the Korean War and was a life member of the VFW. He attended Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anna Mae (Unglo) Salego; and his children, Rosemary (Jim) Lombardi, daughter-in-law, Carol Salego, Pollyanna (Craig) Slagle, Jackie (Terry) Miller, Angelica (Richard) Schwartz, Andrew (Denise) Salego, Jonathan Salego, Alex (Lisa) Salego, Georgi (Jim) Snyder, Nicole (Tom) Johnston, Justine (Ed) Carlson, Damon (Karen) Salego and Bella (Alan) Bordonaro. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Pauline McGivern and Patty Salego; 36 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three more great-grandchildren on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Jack and Rose Unglo; one son, Christopher Salego; one great-grandson, Gabriel Roberts; and siblings, Raymond (Beverly) Salego, Jack (Eva) Salego, Louise (Bud) McIntyre, Francis (Ronald) Tack, George Salego and Michael Salego. A memorial Mass and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul, owner/supervisor. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
.