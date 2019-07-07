Home

Frank T. Datri, 87, of New Kensington, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. Full obituary will follow in Monday's paper.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed at 10 a.m. by Christian Funeral Mass in Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 7, 2019
