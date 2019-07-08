Home

More Obituaries for Frank Datri
Frank T. Datri


1931 - 09
Frank T. Datri Obituary
Frank T. Datri, 87, of New Kensington, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. He was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Arnold to the late Mari and Francesca Datri, and has been a lifelong resident of the local area. After graduating high school, Mr. Datri attended classes at all three of the local Penn St. schools and went on to work as a lab technician for Babcok and Wilcox. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, the Elks, and VFW Post 92, and he was the head trustee for the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed going to the theater, concerts, bowling, dancing, spending time with his friends and family, and sports, especially Pitt Panthers football and basketball, as well as the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Datri, of New Kensington; son, Anthony (Suzanne) D'Atri, of Portland, Ore.; and grandson, Griffin D'Atri. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther L. Summers Datri; son, Frank Thomas "Tom" Datri; and three sisters, Clara D'Amico, Dora Romano and Minnie Nicholas.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian Funeral Mass in Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 8, 2019
