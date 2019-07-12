Home

Frank W. Rawson Sr.


1958 - 06
Frank W. Rawson Sr. Obituary
Frank Wilson Rawson Sr., 61, of McKeesport, formerly of New Kensington, passed away on the morning of Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born June 7, 1958, in Natrona Heights, to Charlene Hockenberry Neusch and the late Frank W. Rawson. Frank delivered for Bob Hockenberry Fruit and Vegetable, and also worked as a laborer for American St. Gobain. He became a great mechanic over the years and was always willing to help out in any way he could. "Red" was a crazy dude; he was so full of life. Frank is survived by his son, Frank W. Rawson Jr.; grandchildren, Landen A. Rawson, Jayden A. Rawson and Gianna Marie Rawson; and mother, Charlene Neusch. In addition to his father, his sisters, Kelly J. Rawson and Darla M. Rawson, preceded him in death.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, with a celebration of life service following at 3 p.m. in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Pastor Jerry Jefferson will officiate.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 12, 2019
