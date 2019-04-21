Frank Z. Lorence, 94, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many in the Shaler and Ford City areas, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Willows of Presbyterian SeniorCare, in Oakmont. Born Nov. 13, 1924, he was a son of the late Jozefa (Laskowska) and Michael Lorenc. Frank was a Navy veteran of World War II who retired from PPG Industries. He served as a radioman second class on the destroyer USS Doyle and graduated from Penn State University, thanks to the GI bill. Frank was an active member of St. Bonaventure and St. Francis parishes, serving in the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, the Elfinwild Lions and the Polish Falcons. He was a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association and the Nittany Lion Club. Surviving are his devoted wife of 68 years, Magdalenna (Hnatiow); caring brother, Carl (Erika, deceased) Lorence; and loving daughters, Diane (Butch) Rupert, Marian Lorence (Bill Rhinesmith) and Kathleen (Jerry) Lucci. Pap also will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Christine, Mary and Patricia Rupert, Justin and Maggie Rhinesmith and Nick, Andy and Maggie Lucci; great-grandchildren, Sophia Malizia and Avery Lieberknecht and Tyler, Kaden and Austin Clayson-Rhinesmith; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Stella and Karolina Lorence, Kathryn (Henry) Blondeaux, Bertha (Stanley) Puzausky, Valeria (Bill) Oleksak, Mary (Jack) Barker and Eleanor (Jim) Cravener; and two brothers, Walter (Argida) Lorence and Adolph (Mildred) Lorence.

At the request of his dear wife, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 857 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Interment will be private.

The family sends its sincere gratitude to all of the caregivers at Presbyterian SeniorCare and Heartland Hospice and to the Rev. Frederick Gruber, whose final anointing visibly gave Frank peace. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019