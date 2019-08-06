|
|
Franklin C. Hensel, 85, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Quality Life Service, Apollo. He was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Sharpsburg, son of the late Raymond and Josephine (Wic) Hensel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Kozer) Hensel, who died in 2013. He was a teacher in the area, and a proud veteran who enjoyed reading and gardening.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019