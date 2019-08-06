Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Hensel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin C. Hensel


1934 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin C. Hensel Obituary
Franklin C. Hensel, 85, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Quality Life Service, Apollo. He was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Sharpsburg, son of the late Raymond and Josephine (Wic) Hensel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Kozer) Hensel, who died in 2013. He was a teacher in the area, and a proud veteran who enjoyed reading and gardening.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now