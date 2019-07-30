|
Franklin William Young, 94, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born March 6, 1925, in Springdale to the late Frank H. and Ruth M. "Rose" Bauman Young. Franklin served as a rifle sharpshooter in the Marine Corps during World War II and was a recipient of the Asiatic-Pacific Medal. He participated in action against the enemy at Saipan, Marianas Islands, Okinawa, Ryukyn Islands, and during in the occupation of Japan. Franklin enjoyed woodcarving, riding quads, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his favorite dog, Little Joe from Sarver. He was also an expert at checkering gunstocks. Franklin is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lillian Bottegal Young; children, Rebecca E. Young, William A. (Lori) Young, and Robert L. (Kassandra) Young; stepchildren, Thomas W. (Michalette) Barcikowski and Donna M. (William) Skillen; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and siblings, Mercedes Roberts and Richard T. (Sue) Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Fred H. Young; sisters, Leona P. Dumas and Beverly Young; brother, Glenn A. Young; and first wife, Margaret Bastine Young.
Services and burial will be private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 30, 2019