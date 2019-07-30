Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin W. Young


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin W. Young Obituary
Franklin William Young, 94, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born March 6, 1925, in Springdale to the late Frank H. and Ruth M. "Rose" Bauman Young. Franklin served as a rifle sharpshooter in the Marine Corps during World War II and was a recipient of the Asiatic-Pacific Medal. He participated in action against the enemy at Saipan, Marianas Islands, Okinawa, Ryukyn Islands, and during in the occupation of Japan. Franklin enjoyed woodcarving, riding quads, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his favorite dog, Little Joe from Sarver. He was also an expert at checkering gunstocks. Franklin is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lillian Bottegal Young; children, Rebecca E. Young, William A. (Lori) Young, and Robert L. (Kassandra) Young; stepchildren, Thomas W. (Michalette) Barcikowski and Donna M. (William) Skillen; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and siblings, Mercedes Roberts and Richard T. (Sue) Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Fred H. Young; sisters, Leona P. Dumas and Beverly Young; brother, Glenn A. Young; and first wife, Margaret Bastine Young.
Services and burial will be private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now