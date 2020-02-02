|
Fred Hornung, 91, of Eastmont, Wilkins Township, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. Hornung; loving father of Lynne Dominijanni (Dominic), of Penn Hills, Gayle Shubert (Albert), of Cranberry Township, Joyce Delesandro (Anthony), of Naples, Fla., and Jon Hornung (Coleen Kendall Downie), of Naples, Fla.; cherished grandfather of Kristen Labatsky (David), Michael Dominijanni, Lauren Devinney (Matthew), Sara Hahn (Kyle), Leighanne Shubert, Makenzie Hornung, Jacob Hornung, and Gabrielle Hornung; great-grandfather of Jackson Mills, Roman and Lorenzo Devinney, Hayden Labatsky, Tristan Ralston, and Clare Hahn; brother of the late Wilma Lonie; and brother-in-law of Roy Lonie and Suzanne Pore. Fred worked at PNC Bank for 40 years and retired as a vice president. He was very athletic and was an excellent golfer and artist. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.