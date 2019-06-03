Fred Lee Lamison, 85, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. Fred was born Nov. 28, 1933, in West Kittanning to the late Max M. and Rebecca Grace Lamison. He was raised in West Kittanning and married the love of his life, Barbara White, in Kittanning. Fred established his own barbershop, Lamison's Family Barbershop, in Natrona Heights, which was successful for more than 40 years. He was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church. His greatest joy was being with family and vacationing at the beach. He was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan and was a volunteer for Highlands Area Meals on Wheels for many years. He will be remembered for his kind, loving heart and friendly hello to everyone he met. Fred was most recently a resident of Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. He is survived by his children, Richard (Jody) Lamison, of Natrona Heights, Janice (Glenn) Bacon, of Asheville, N.C., and Mark (Ginny) Lamison, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Kacey (Michael) Shoupe, Kevin (Megan) Lamison, Katie (Tyler) Bennett, Erin Bacon (Matt Morrison), Daniel Bacon, Julie (Alex) Matthews, Krista Lamison, Riley Lamison and Connor Lamison; and by his great-grandchildren, Lilly, Zach, Elianna and Alara. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara White Lamison, on Feb. 24, 1995; brother, Robert Lamison; and by his sisters, Louise Jones and Gladys Wolfe.

Friends will be received from 3 until the time of service at 6 p.m. Tuesday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Fred may be made to the Highlands Area Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 395, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary