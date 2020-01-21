|
Dr. Fred L. Ridener Jr., 75, of Washington Township, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, after a long, happy and successful life. He was born in Roswell, N.M., on Sept. 19, 1944, and was a son of the late Rev. Fred L. and Joy Ridener Sr. For 42 years, Dr. Ridener was a professor emeritus at Penn State New Kensington, where he taught physics and astronomy. His life revolved around his family, work and students who affectionately referred to him as Dr. R. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, hiking, camping and lifting weights. He is survived by his wife, Tina L. Messner Ridener; sons, Fred L. Ridener III and Logan Ridener; sister, Brenda (Bart) Bradley, of Amarillo, Texas; nephews, Brandon (Terry) Hoppe and Jason (Laura) Hoppe; several great-nephews and –nieces; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins in Oklahoma and Texas.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, until memorial services at 4 p.m. at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell. Memorials may be made to Animal Protectors of New Kensington, 533 Lindfen Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
