Fred Richard Hoch, 89, of Cabot, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries Nursing Home, in Cabot. He was born Jan. 25, 1930, in Tarentum, to the late Paul G.L. Hoch, M.D. and Euna Mae Howells Hoch. He was a resident of Tarentum until he married in 1957, and lived in Lower Burrell most of his life before moving to Concordia in Cabot. Fred graduated from Tarentum High School in 1947. Following graduation, he attended the University of Pittsburgh. He proudly served in the Navy from 1950 to 1954 and was on active duty during the Korean War aboard the USS Stephen Potter, where he specialized as an electronics technician. After the Navy, Fred returned to Pitt and received a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering in 1957. Fred was employed by Alcoa Research Laboratories in Upper Burrell in the physical metallurgy division and joining division as an engineer. He was a member of the 25 Year Club and retired in 1982. Fred was executive director at the New Kensington YMCA, president of the New Kensington YMCA Board of Directors, and president of the Western Pennsylvania Country Club Swimming Association. He was a PIAA swimming and diving official for high schools, and also officiated swim meets for the YMCA, colleges, country club, and AAU Competitive Organization. Fred was president of Counsel of Bethesda Lutheran Church. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Fred was owner-operator of Coin-Op Laundry. Fred enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader, enjoyed radio repairs and home improvement projects. He could fix anything. Fred also enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Steelers. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Hoch, the Rev. Paul Hoch and Carl Hoch, M.D.; and son-in-law, Steven Wertkin. Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey (Dodds) Hoch; children, David R. (Carol) Hoch, of Upper St. Clair, Pa., Robert D. (Billie) Hoch, of Limerick, Pa., and Lisa A. Wertkin, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Kevin (Lindsay) Hoch, of Tulsa, Okla., Michelle (Nathan) McCormick, of Chicago, Ill., Phillip Hoch and Paul Hoch, of Limerick, Pa., Amanda Hoch, of King of Prussia, Pa., Benjamin Wertkin, of New York City, N.Y., and Joshua Wertkin, of Lower Burrell; and one great-grandson, Theodore Hoch, of Tulsa, Okla. Fred is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Elaine Hower officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Peoples Library, 3052 Watcher Ave., Lower Burrell, PA 15068, or The Valley Points Family YMCA, 800 Constitution Blvd., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019