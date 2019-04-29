Freda Maxine Campbell Rosko, 93, of Avonmore, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Redstone Highlands Personal Care in Murrysville. She was born Friday, Feb. 19, 1926, in Avonmore, the daughter of the late Carl Edward and Ruth Evelyn Dunmire Campbell. Before her retirement, she was employed for more than 31 years by the United States Postal Service as a clerk at the Avonmore Post Office. Freda was member of Avonmore First Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member of the Women's Club for many years. She was also a member of the Avonmore Historical Society and an original member of the Avonmore Lifesavers Ambulance Service. Freda enjoyed socializing and her time at Silver Sneakers. She was an avid Steelers fan and attended many games with her husband and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was visiting with friends and neighbors on her porch. She is survived by two daughters; Linda Rhodes and her husband Leroy, of New Kensington, and Sherry Rosko, of Avondale, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Courtney Nemet and her husband EJ, of Aurora, Ohio, Mandy Beck and her husband Adam, of Apollo, and Sean Morton, of Avondale, Ariz.; six great-grandchildren, Brody, Zach and Benjy Nemet, and Emma, Ethan and Austin Beck; and a sister, Dorothy Walker and her husband Richard, of Port Clinton, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank C. "Tootie" Rosko, in 2005, and her brother, Merle Campbell.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Avonmore with the Rev. Larry Armstrong officiating. EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Freda's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 518 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.