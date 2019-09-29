Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Skupenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick A. Skupenski


1919 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick A. Skupenski Obituary
Frederick A. Skupenski, 99, of Lower Burrell, died Friday Sept. 27, 2019, in Pleasant Ridge Personal Care Home, Allegheny Township. He was born Nov. 26, 1919, in Passaic, N.J., to the late Stanley and Anna Marut Skupenski, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell after moving from New Kensington in 1957. Mr. Skupenski was an Army veteran of World War II, where he received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a foreman and was a certified watchmaker for ASG Industries. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling and collecting antiques. He is survived by his four children, Fred D. Skupenski, Kevin Skupenski, Shirley Bishop and Donna (Tim) Grose; grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher and Ryan Grose; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Mamros Skupenski; brother, Chester Skupenski; and sister, Blanche Wrable.
Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now