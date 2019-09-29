|
Frederick A. Skupenski, 99, of Lower Burrell, died Friday Sept. 27, 2019, in Pleasant Ridge Personal Care Home, Allegheny Township. He was born Nov. 26, 1919, in Passaic, N.J., to the late Stanley and Anna Marut Skupenski, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell after moving from New Kensington in 1957. Mr. Skupenski was an Army veteran of World War II, where he received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a foreman and was a certified watchmaker for ASG Industries. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling and collecting antiques. He is survived by his four children, Fred D. Skupenski, Kevin Skupenski, Shirley Bishop and Donna (Tim) Grose; grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher and Ryan Grose; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Mamros Skupenski; brother, Chester Skupenski; and sister, Blanche Wrable.
