1/1
Frederick J. Szoch
1950 - 2020-07-01
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick J. Szoch, 69, of Allegheny Township, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. He was born in New Kensington on Nov. 9, 1950, was a son of the late Joseph and Blanche Romanoski Szoch and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Szoch was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a baker for his family's business, Joe's Bakery in New Kensington. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, attending high school musicals and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams. He is survived by his sister, Alexsandra Trofka, of Maui, Hawaii, and brother, Ted Szoch, of Allegheny Township. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 pm. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved