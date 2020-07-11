1/1
Frederick Lerch
1934 - 2020
Frederick Lerch, 85, formerly of Lower Burrell and currently of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, Ariz. Born July 17, 1934, in Harwick, Frederick lived in Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Hawaii while in the USAF until he retired, then resided in West Deer, Wexford, New Kensington and Lower Burrell before moving to Mesa, Ariz. in 2016. He retired from the USAF and the USPS and enjoyed traveling, gardening, photography, painting, jazz music, golf and cooking. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie Snyder Lerch; and his youngest daughter, Denise Lerch Olar, both of Arizona; his grandchildren, Melanie Olar, Amanda Olar (Dustin) Hazer, Fred Young and Anthony Russo; siblings, Gloria Lerch Fleischer, of California, Donald (Joan) Lerch, of California, Casper Lerch Jr., of Washington Township, and John (Bernadette) Lerch, of West Deer Township. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Lerch (1981); his daughter, Sherry Lerch (2014); and his parents, Casper and Anna Lerch Sr. A private funeral will be held at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Private burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Tarentum, with full military honors.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
July 10, 2020
Sorry to hear about uncle Freds passing.Be praying for you all.We know he will truly be missed.
Dan & Peggy Lerch
Family
July 10, 2020
We Will miss you , had a lot of good times rest in peace
donald &joan lerch
Brother
