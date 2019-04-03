Frederick R. Vokish, 86, of Brackenridge, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Brackenridge, to the late Steve and Theresa Smolen Vokish. Fred was a 1951graduate of Har-Brack High School. He served as a private first class in the Army during the Korean War. Fred retired from Highlands School District, where he worked as a custodian. He was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights, American Legion Post 226, Brackenridge, and a life member of Pioneer Hose Company, Brackenridge. Fred enjoyed golfing, yard work and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Arlene (Rick) Graham, of Tarentum; granddaughters, Kaitlyn (Josh) Walters and Alyssa Graham; and by his great-grandson, Mason Walters. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Kubaska Vokish, in 1978; his second wife, Eleanor (Hines) Jones Vokish, in 2014; brothers, Steve, Paul, Joseph and Frank Vokish; and by his sisters, Ann Ogurski and Helen Vokish.

Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with the Rev. Aaron Kriss as celebrant. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Pioneer Hose Company will hold services at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Fred may be made to Pioneer Hose Company, 124 Morgan St., Brackenridge, PA 15014. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019