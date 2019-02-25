Fredericke G. "Freddie" Caramellino, 96, of West Leechburg, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. He was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Kiskimere, son of the late Louis and Lucy (Mazzon) Caramellino. Freddie lived in West Leechburg most of his life. He was a coal miner, holding numerous positions at various area coal mines until retiring from Canterbury Coal Mine, Mayesville, in 1985. He was a hard-working man and also worked into his early 80s at the former Leechburg Auto Parts. Freddie was a Merchant Marine veteran of World War II; a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Parish in Gilpin Township; and until his elderly years, he was an active member of the Marconi Club, VFW, Moose and Elks, all of Leechburg. Freddie had a passion for cars, of which he owned many throughout the years, and of which he could always be found washing and "tinkering" with. He was active into his 90s, still cutting grass. He was also an avid Pirates fan who loved going to the games. But most of all, Freddie was a man whose grandchildren meant the world to him, and they could always bring the biggest smile to "Pap-Pap's" face. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles "Chuck" Caramellino, Joseph "Josey" Caramellino and Frank "Gus" Caramellino; and a sister, Frances Canzano. Freddie is survived by his loving wife of almost 68 years, Stella M. "Barto" Caramellino; daughters, Sally Marsh (Rob), of Lower Burrell, and Janette George (Mark), of West Leechburg; sister-in-law, Lorraine Caramellino (Chuck); and the light of his life, his two granddaughters, Marisa and Carlee George, of West Leechburg. Freddie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township, with military honors conducted by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Freddie's name may be made to the West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, 1116 Gosser St., West Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Caramellino family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.