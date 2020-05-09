Fredrick T. Imm
Fredrick T. Imm, 56, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, after his courageous battle with cancer. Fred was the son of the late Fredrick "Ted" and Regina (Thiel) Imm. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates, and a graduate of Plum High School. Freddie was the youngest of seven and cared very much for his family. He lived in the Lower Burrell High Rise, where he established many memorable friendships. Mr. and Mrs. Keith Borland were his beloved friends and caretakers. He is survived by his five brothers, Thomas F. (Gayle) Imm, of Ford City, Dennis M.(Leslie) Imm, of Parks Township, Ronald L. (Margaret), of Gilpin, Daniel J. Imm, of Plum and Donald E. (April) Imm, of Plum; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca A. Imm. Due to public health concerns, all visitations and services are private. A celebration of Freddie's life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-567-7006. Online condolences may be made at www.Gamblefh.com.

