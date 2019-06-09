|
Frieda M. Mahen, 93, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at QLS-West Haven Manor in Washington Township. Born June 26, 1925, she was the daughter of Paul E. and Grace (Yockey) Young. Frieda enjoyed sewing, caring for her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She had a great love for her dog, Harlee. In addition to her parents, Frieda was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mahen, Oct. 23, 2003; brother, Dean E. Young; and great-grandson, Derrike Roppolo. Frieda is survived by daughter, Sharen L. Roppolo (James), of Washington Township; grandchildren, Brian Sadler, of Apollo, and Tricia (David) Smail, of Washington Township; stepgrandchild, Christine Roppolo Daugherty; great-granddaughter, Kendra Smail; brother-in-law, Howard Schwab; sister-in-law, Arlene Mahen; brother-in-law, Richard (Maria) Kunkle; a sister; and a nephew.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with the funeral service following at 4:30 p.m., with Pastor Dan Smail officiating.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 9, 2019