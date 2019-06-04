Gabriella "Gabby" (Kaminski) Carrigan, 97, of Springdale, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born Nov. 28, 1921, to her parents, the late Stanley and Katherine Kapczynski Kaminski, and has been a longtime resident of the community. Mrs. Carrigan was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale and was a fulltime mother of six children. Gabriella's unwavering faith, love, kindness and strength were admired by all who knew her. In addition to the great joy she took in her family, she enjoyed tending to her flowers, cooking delicious meals and sharing her gift of laughter with those around her. This selfless devotion to her family will live on in them as her legacy. God sent an angel to escort Gabriella home. Surviving her are: sons, James (Karen) Carrigan, of New York, Patrick (Brenda) Carrigan, of Indiana Township, and Thomas (Debbie) Carrigan, of Waynesburg; daughters, Linda (Tom) Kleeb, of Gibsonia, and Teresa Stumpf, of Springdale; 12 grandchildren, Christine Carrigan, Joelle McFarland, Bryan Carrigan, Claudia Steffey, Jamie Harkins, Kelli Kleeb, Thomas Carrigan, Talia Gilrain, April Carrigan, Becky Stumpf, Amy Carrigan and Michael Stumpf; and 15 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, James C. Carrigan; daughter, Frances Ginger Goddard; and three brothers and two sisters.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday June 6, in St. Alphonsus Church, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital. www.jarviefuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary