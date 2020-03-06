|
Gale O. Young, 94, of Bethel Township, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Grey's Colonial Acres. Born June 25, 1925, in Kelly Station, he was a son of Arthur Young and Vivena Woodside Young and a lifelong resident of the community. Gale was a Merchant Marine during World War II and retired from the maintenance department at Allegheny Ludlum, Leechburg. He enjoyed working, building his home and spending time with family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Kunkle Young, who died July 30, 1995; two grandchildren, Alana Klingensmith and Travis Klingensmith; sisters Ruby King and Irma Young; brother, Joy Young; and son-in-law David Barnes. His is survived by his daughters, Gale and Joseph Miller, of Kittanning, Janet Barnes, of Ford City, and Sharon and Richard Toy, of Ford City; grandchildren, Jason and Melinda Miller, Jeremy and Katie Miler, Heith Johns, Keri and Adam Kiro and Keli and Michael Ridinger; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Ludwig. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.