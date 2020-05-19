Garnet (Wise) McCall, 93, of Cabot, formerly of Buffalo Township, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was born Dec. 19, 1926, in Millerstown and was a daughter of Ella and Wilson Wise. Garnet was a graduate of the class of 1944 of Tarentum High School. She was formerly employed by PPG Research Laboratory in Creighton. Garnet was a member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Sarver for many years. Known for her wit and quick smile, she enjoyed traveling and participating in numerous community events. Garnet was preceded in death by her husband, W. Laverne McCall, who died in 2004. Survivors include her son, Bruce A. McCall, of Fairfax, Va., and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to the many Concordia caregivers and friends who encouraged and supported Garnet in her years as a resident there. Burial will be in Sarverville Cemetery, Buffalo Township. A memorial service to honor Garnet's life will take place at a future date. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 678 Sarver Road, Sarver, PA 16055. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 19, 2020.