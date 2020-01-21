Home

Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Garnet V. Adams Obituary
Garnet Virginia Pierce Adams, 98, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 23, 1921, in New Kensington, to the late Jack and Antoinette Pangallo Pierce. Garnet could frequently be seen riding through New Kensington on her Orange Vespa Moped until her 80s. She sang in the St. Joseph Church choir until her 90s and with the Memories Choir. Garnet also made a record in the 40s, and sang with the Paul Ross Kamp Band at the Elks Club on Fourth Ave., where she met her husband. She worked at ALCOA before her marriage. She also worked as a receptionist for Dr. John Rucki, as a seamstress at Ritz Shop and at Harts Home Store, in New Kensington. Garnet is survived by her children, John "Max" (Susan) Adams Jr., of San Rafael, Calif., Garnet Anne Kokoscenski, of New Kensington, and Thomas P. "Kinky" Adams, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Scott R. Palochik, Janelle A. Claar and Mackenzie L. Adams; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Aiden, Ava, Tori and Elias; and sisters, Jacqueline I. Pierce and Norma G. Pierce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John McIntire Adams Sr., in 1975; daughter, Kathleen G. Adams, in 2008; grandson, James Claar, in infancy; and sister, Dorothy M. Morgan, in 2017.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at noon Thursday, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020
