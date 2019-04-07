|
Garver "Dud" Rayburn, 83, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born March 3, 1936, in New Kensington. He was proud to have served his country in the Navy. He worked as a truck driver for Schwerman Trucking for 28 years and then as a bus driver for the Port Authority. Pap enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Pap is survived by three sons, David (Katey) Rayburn, Mark (Deborah) Rayburn and Christopher (Vickie) Rayburn; nine grandchildren, Nicole (John) Stachowicz, Rebecca (John Wallace) Rayburn, Kevin Rayburn, Allison (Shawn) Lamm, Gina (Steven) Wanzer, Ryan (Erin) Rayburn, Joseph Hays, Keith Rayburn and Kelly (Jaren) Ortega; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Honoring his wishes, services and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019