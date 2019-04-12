Gary Allen Hamilton, 64, of Blawnox, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1954, in Natrona Heights, to the late James E. and Stella Klimkowski Hamilton. Gary was a 1972 graduate of Springdale High School. He retired as a bricklayer from Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge. Gary enjoyed traveling to Poland and Palm Springs, Calif., was an avid reader of historical books and was known for his knowledge of the history of the United States. He was admired for his quick wit and was a self-taught musician, teaching himself to play the accordion. Gary loved his family and was proud of his Polish heritage and his love of Polka and Polish music. He is survived by his siblings, Suzanne (John) Eckenrod, of Roseville, Calif., James V. Hamilton, of Lower Burrell, Cynthia (William) Hvizdos, of Springdale, and Marietta (Clint) Courtney, of Upper Burrell; nieces and nephews; and by his good friends, Bill, Rich and Ron. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon P. Hamilton.

There will be a celebration of life memorial weekend for Gary. Please contact his sister, Suzanne, at [email protected] Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.

Contributions in memory of Gary may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary