Gary Edward Abbs, 69, of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully, at home, Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was the devoted husband for 46 years of Grace (Gunia); loving father of Rachel (Patrick) O'Malley and Brandon (Lena Steinhorn); adoring Papa of Grace and Aidan O'Malley and Harper, Nolan, and Elliott Abbs; beloved brother of Robert (Kay); also survived by nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Urben and Alberta (Cinowalt); sister, Barbara Huff; and brother, James. Gary was a proud alumni of the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a B.S. in electrical engineering and an MBA from the Joseph A. Katz Graduate School of Business Administration. He worked for 38 years as a tax accountant for Mellon Bank, later BNY Mellon, belonging to the AICPA and PICPA. Over the years, he was an active member of East Union Presbyterian Church and Calvary Episcopal Church, as well as serving as a member of the Board of Directors and chairman of the Finance Committee for Pittsburgh Pastoral Institute and past president of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Tax Executives Institute Inc. Gary enjoyed traveling with his wife and volunteering his time at the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Sharpsburg, Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel, Off the Floor Furniture Bank, and providing Free Rides for Seniors for the North Hills Community Outreach. Gary was a modest man who never appreciated his true worth. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont. A public memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church at a later date. Memorials can be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 10, 2020.