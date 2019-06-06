Home

Gary E. Loughner Sr.

Gary E. Loughner Sr. Obituary
Gary Edward "Gar" "Big G." Loughner Sr., 68, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nanette Whiting, with whom he made his home in his final years; children, Gary Loughner Jr., Destiny Loughner, Ruth Ann Greenwald, Shane Greenwald, Shawna Chambers (Jamal Chambers) and Tymeka Matz (Chuck Perkins); 24 grandchildren; and siblings, Sherry Negley and Darlene. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julia Toney Loughner; father, Edward Loughner; brother, Paul Loughner; daughter, Amanda Loughner Marts; grandson, Owen Byggy; and sister-in-law, Lee Ann Shaeffer Beaver. He enjoyed fishing, trains, poker, camping, gardening and his Cadillac. He was an electroplater at Keystone Rustproofing for 25-plus years. Special thanks to all who knew Gary and helped take care of him.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 6, 2019
