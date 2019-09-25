The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Gary E. Mains Obituary
Gary Evan "Coonie" Mains, 70, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 1, 1948, in New Kensington, son of the late Fred and Dorothy Calbert Sr. He was employed by Allegheny Ludlum for 30 years as a bricklayer. He was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Vietnam Era. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Miami Dolphins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Fred. He is survived by wife, Bonnie Yingling Mains; children, Damon Mains, Danielle (fiance William Grace) Mains and Justin (fiancee Jessica Weaver) Mains; sister, Jean Tantlinger; four grandchildren, Charles, Chanelle, Taylor and Catie; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., immediately following the visitation, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
