Gary H. Trautwein


1948 - 2019
Gary H. Trautwein Obituary
Gary H. Trautwein, 71, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was born March 20, 1948, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Frank and Phoebe Hunter Trautwein. Gary enjoyed golfing at Oak Lake Golf Course and was the former owner of Hunter's Roadhouse in Upper Burrell Township. He belonged to Teamsters Local 249 in Pittsburgh, and he was a heck of a storyteller. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Pauline DeRose Trautwein; sister, Margo (George) Ardelean; stepchildren, Cory Taylor and Terry (Sarah) Taylor; step-grandchildren, Christian "Bubs," Chaz, Bailie, Rileigh, Talen Rose and Memphis Taylor; nieces, Jennifer, Lacey and Hunter; great-niece, CaliAnn; and Sassy, his puppy.
Services and burial were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., of New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
